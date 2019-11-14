Oscar James McKneely, a native of Ethel, Louisiana and resident of Sacramento, California transitioned on November 9, 2019, at the age of 74. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. He graduated from West High School in Jackson, LA in the Class of 1963 and joined the United States Air Force. He retired from Sacramento International Airport with 35 years of service. Funeral service will be held Saturday Evening at 5:30PM at Richardson Funeral Home-11816 Jackson St. Clinton, LA with Prophet Milton Coats officiating. Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, Wash and Catherine McKneely Davis and his grandparents, Willie and Lubertha Brown Dawson who raised him.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019