Oscar John Mire, Jr., a native of Gonzales and resident of Prairieville, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 61. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will truly be missed. He enjoyed riding horses and working hard at his business. He especially enjoyed music and was a lead singer with the bands, Nothin Fancy and Bitter Sweet. He was always the life of the party! He loved spending time with his family and friends the most. He is survived by four sons, Micha Mire (Misty), Dean Mire (Kelli), Neal Mire (Tessa) and step-son, Bryan Zito; two step-daughters, Jackie Ponder (Chris) and Jennifer Randall (Wesley); three sisters, Faye Mire, Frances Shaffett (Andy), and Cindy Mire; one brother, Joseph E. Mire (Alicia); and eleven grandchildren, Brynne, Mya, Brody, Harlee, Molly and Kenzie Mire, Noah, Caroline, and Benjamin Ponder, Cecilia Randall and Bryce Harrell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Oscar Mire, Sr.; and his loving wife, Linda Mire. The pallbearers will be Dudley Mire III, Derrick Mire, Hubble Mire, Brian Gonzales, Scott Hymel and Marcus Hasten. The honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Bernadas, Todd Duet and Michael Cappadonia. The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire Big O Tire community for their compassion and support given to the family at this time. A private service will be held for the immediate family during this time. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.