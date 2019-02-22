"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness. . ." II Timothy 4:7-8. Slick was born on August 7, 1928 and passed away on February 21, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice at the very proud age of 90. He was a retired supervisor with Exxon for 33 years; resident of Denham Springs and a native of Port Allen, La. A US Army Veteran who was stationed in Germany. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. He is survived by his children and their spouses, John D. Timman (Carolyn), Kim J. LeMoine, Jamie L. Blanchard, Chris P. LeMoine (Judy), Rhonda L. Robertson (Gene), & Shelli R. LeMoine-LaGrange (Michael); eighteen grandchildren, Alyssa, Allyson, Brian, Michelle, Marissa, Niki, Tina, Jake, Zac, Devin, Justin, Angela, Joseph, Lindsey, Jodi, Tailer, Micahlyn & Emma Claire; twenty-five great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Estess; & brother, Steve Lemoine. Slick was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Marilyn "Mally" Songy LeMoine; son, Robin C. LeMoine; daughter, Sally L. Carline; parents, Oscar and Eunice Hymel Lemoine; daughter-in-law, Julie Sarradet LeMoine; son-in-law, Mark Blanchard; great-granddaughter, Brinley Slayton; twin great-grandsons, Kameron & Kolston Gillikin; four sisters, Verna McCullough, Ruby Alford, Vera Johnson & Betty Jean Doucet; and three brothers, Alvin Lemoine, Sr., Roland Lemoine & Robert "Bobby" Lemoine. Pallbearers will be grandsons Zac, Devin, Jake, Joseph, son-in-law Michael and special friend David. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019