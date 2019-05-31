Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oscar Lynn Turner Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oscar Lynn Turner Sr. departed this life Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 78, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Oscar was a Construction Inspector for the city of Baton Rouge. He will be missed by his family, daughters, Consuello Dixon (Vincent), Terri Earls, Inger Baker (Darrell); sons, Oscar Turner Jr. (Sarah), and Brian Turner; Godchild, Lincoln Jacobs; brother, Bernard Turner; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife Estelle Turner; son Curt Litt; parents, Frank and Lillian Turner; brother, Howard Marsellus Jr.; sisters, Lois Jacobs and Bette Price. Memorial service will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 1:00 PM at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA. Oscar Lynn Turner Sr. departed this life Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 78, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Oscar was a Construction Inspector for the city of Baton Rouge. He will be missed by his family, daughters, Consuello Dixon (Vincent), Terri Earls, Inger Baker (Darrell); sons, Oscar Turner Jr. (Sarah), and Brian Turner; Godchild, Lincoln Jacobs; brother, Bernard Turner; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife Estelle Turner; son Curt Litt; parents, Frank and Lillian Turner; brother, Howard Marsellus Jr.; sisters, Lois Jacobs and Bette Price. Memorial service will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 1:00 PM at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close