Oscar Lynn Turner Sr. departed this life Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 78, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Oscar was a Construction Inspector for the city of Baton Rouge. He will be missed by his family, daughters, Consuello Dixon (Vincent), Terri Earls, Inger Baker (Darrell); sons, Oscar Turner Jr. (Sarah), and Brian Turner; Godchild, Lincoln Jacobs; brother, Bernard Turner; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife Estelle Turner; son Curt Litt; parents, Frank and Lillian Turner; brother, Howard Marsellus Jr.; sisters, Lois Jacobs and Bette Price. Memorial service will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 1:00 PM at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 5, 2019