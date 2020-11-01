Dr. Oscar "Red" P. Waldrep, Jr., 97, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020. Dr. Waldrep was born June 26, 1923 to O.P. Waldrep, Sr. and Annie Aaron Waldrep. Dr. Waldrep attended Hammond High School, LSU, and Loyola School of Dentistry. He graduated in 1950 and practiced dentistry in Denham Springs for the next 55 years. He never met a stranger. He was a giving, caring, loving friend who cared for hundreds of people in all walks of life. Dr. Waldrep was a founding board member of First National Bank and board member of Hancock Bank. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Life Member of 6th District Dental Association. He was much loved by his wife, children, grandchildren and the entire Denham Springs community. He is survived by the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Aiken Waldrep. They were married 75 years. He is also survived by his children, Oscar P. Waldrep III (Mary), Richard Waldrep (Laura), Bill Waldrep (Lisa), and Margaret Waldrep Henderson (Peyton). Dr. Waldrep has 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Waldrep Alford, Elizabeth Waldrep Chalk, and Annie Ruth Waldrep. Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church, Denham Springs, Thursday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Denham Springs. A special thank you to his caretakers, Juanita Dixon, Eunice Watkins, Donna Turner, and Betty Matthews. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.