1/1
Oscar Peyton "Red" Waldrep Jr.
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Oscar "Red" P. Waldrep, Jr., 97, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020. Dr. Waldrep was born June 26, 1923 to O.P. Waldrep, Sr. and Annie Aaron Waldrep. Dr. Waldrep attended Hammond High School, LSU, and Loyola School of Dentistry. He graduated in 1950 and practiced dentistry in Denham Springs for the next 55 years. He never met a stranger. He was a giving, caring, loving friend who cared for hundreds of people in all walks of life. Dr. Waldrep was a founding board member of First National Bank and board member of Hancock Bank. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Life Member of 6th District Dental Association. He was much loved by his wife, children, grandchildren and the entire Denham Springs community. He is survived by the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Aiken Waldrep. They were married 75 years. He is also survived by his children, Oscar P. Waldrep III (Mary), Richard Waldrep (Laura), Bill Waldrep (Lisa), and Margaret Waldrep Henderson (Peyton). Dr. Waldrep has 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Waldrep Alford, Elizabeth Waldrep Chalk, and Annie Ruth Waldrep. Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church, Denham Springs, Thursday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Denham Springs. A special thank you to his caretakers, Juanita Dixon, Eunice Watkins, Donna Turner, and Betty Matthews. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Burial
Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved