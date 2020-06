Or Copy this URL to Share

Oscar Russell Davis, 50, died on June 2 at his residence. A visitation will be Fri. June 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM -6:00 PM. Private family service Sat. June 13 at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 388 N. Beck Street. A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service is handling services. 225-952-9111

