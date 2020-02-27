Otis Galmon passed away February 18,2020 at the age of 80. He was resident of Greensburg, La. Visitation on Friday February 28, 2020. At MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Greensburg La. Viewing from 4pm to 8pm. Visitation will held at 9am to 11am.Saturday February 29, 2020 Mt. Everett AME Church. Religious Service will be held at 11am. Officiating by Rev. Joe Chaney. Interment Mt Everette AME Church Cementary. Entrusted Service by MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs La. 225-665-8002
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020