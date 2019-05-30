Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2250 Main St Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Visitation 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM St. Augustine High School 2600 A P Tureaud Avenue New Orleans , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2250 Main Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2250 Main Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Otis J. Washington, Jr. (Coach), a native of Selma, Alabama passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on February 12, 1939 to Otis and Sadie Washington, Sr. in Selma, AL. He attended R.B. Hudson High School in Selma. Otis graduated from Xavier University in New Orleans, LA in 1961. Washington was the captain of the last football team at Xavier in 1959 and was good enough to garner all-conference accolades in football and baseball. Washington established St. Augustine High School as a prep football power in the state's largest classification from 1969-79 while winning 80 percent of his games. He directed the Purple Knights to state titles in 1975, 1978 and 1979 in the state's highest classification. Coach Washington was also the first black football coach at Otis J. Washington, Jr. (Coach), a native of Selma, Alabama passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on February 12, 1939 to Otis and Sadie Washington, Sr. in Selma, AL. He attended R.B. Hudson High School in Selma. Otis graduated from Xavier University in New Orleans, LA in 1961. Washington was the captain of the last football team at Xavier in 1959 and was good enough to garner all-conference accolades in football and baseball. Washington established St. Augustine High School as a prep football power in the state's largest classification from 1969-79 while winning 80 percent of his games. He directed the Purple Knights to state titles in 1975, 1978 and 1979 in the state's highest classification. Coach Washington was also the first black football coach at Louisiana State University from 1980 until 1981 and he was head coach at Southern University and A&M College for 6 years from 1981 until 1986. Washington returned to New Orleans after stints as an assistant coach at LSU and Tulane to be director of the New Orleans Police Athletic League, where he helped increase participation from about 500 children to more than 5,000. Coach has been inducted into the following Halls of Fame: New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame – Outstanding Prep Coach (1979), New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame (1994), LA High School Athletic Association Sports Hall of Fame (2012), LA Sports Hall of Fame, Natchitoches (2015), SU Sports Hall of Fame (2016), Xavier University Wall of Fame and St. Augustine High School Hall of Fame (2017). Otis was a devout Catholic and dedicated member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA. Washington's journey in Catholicism began in Selma, AL during his formative years while he was a member of the Don Bosco Catholic Boy's Club of Selma, AL founded by Father Nelson Ziter in 1947. Otis leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 52 ½ years, Linda P. Washington; siblings, Carol Black, Olivia Washington, Charlene Brown, Theopolis, Sr. (Jacqueline), Sharon Williams (Tyrone R., Sr.), Irma McQueen; sisters-in-law, Isranell Thomas, Idell Jefferson, Carolyn Patterson, Audrey and Carolyn Patterson; brothers-in-law, Frank, Jeffery (Karen), Willie (Valerie), Elton (Marine), Lionel and Terry (Tania) Patterson; godchildren, Alfred E. Harrell, III (Anita), Talisha Davis, Erin Burns, Don Bailey and Alisha Roberts; special "grandchildren", Hannah Kimbrough, Angel Lydia Harrell and Terrance Cayden Davis; special friend, Nathaniel F. Harrison, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Ollie Williams; grandparents, Charlie and Mattie Washington; sister, Theodosia Washington; mother and father-in-law, Willie and Inell Patterson; sisters-in-law, Lynette and Jessie Patterson; brothers-in-law, Charles and Ossy Patterson; and special uncles, Ossy Clipps, A.C. Washington, Odell Washington, and Vince Williams. Visitation, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2250 Main Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana from 9:00am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am, conducted by Rev. Thomas F. Clark, SJ. Entombment at Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites LSU Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close