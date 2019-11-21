Otis L. Robinson entered into eternal rest at his home in Zachary, Louisiana on Friday, November 15, 2019. Otis was the second of three children born to the late Curtis and Annette Williams Robinson. He is survived by his devoted wife, Annette P. Robinson; son, Curtis (Barbara); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Monday, November 25th, at Elm Grove B. C., 1069 North 38th St., Baton Rouge, beginning at 10:30 a.m., with services beginning at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Reverend Doctor Errol K. Domingue, Pastor. Interment in Louisiana National Cemetery. St. Francisville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019