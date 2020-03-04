Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otto Morgan Keating. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Otto Morgan Keating, 93, of Central, LA, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. Otto loved to garden and always shared his produce with friends and family. He retired from Industrial Project Services as a construction contractor and was an Army veteran who served in World War II. Otto was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his; children, Lawanna Price, Alan Keating and wife, Claudia, and Sandra Hall and husband, Chester; grandchildren, Gary L. Price, Michael R. Hall, and David W. Price; brother, Robert Keating and wife, Eloise; as well as many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Johnnie Rabb Keating; parents, Martin and Ida Keating and numerous brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held at Central Funeral Home, Hooper Rd., Central, LA on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. Please view and sign the online register at Otto Morgan Keating, 93, of Central, LA, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. Otto loved to garden and always shared his produce with friends and family. He retired from Industrial Project Services as a construction contractor and was an Army veteran who served in World War II. Otto was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his; children, Lawanna Price, Alan Keating and wife, Claudia, and Sandra Hall and husband, Chester; grandchildren, Gary L. Price, Michael R. Hall, and David W. Price; brother, Robert Keating and wife, Eloise; as well as many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Johnnie Rabb Keating; parents, Martin and Ida Keating and numerous brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held at Central Funeral Home, Hooper Rd., Central, LA on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. Please view and sign the online register at www.centralfuneralhomela.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close