Ouida Bowen Calloway, native of Eupora, MS, and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 97. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was the baby of eight siblings. Ouida was a successful business owner who loved spending time with her family, shopping, bowling, going out to eat and playing UNO. Ouida is survived by her daughters, Sharon "Sherrie" Bettis Posey (Mike) and Glenda Calloway Sockwell (Glynn); grandchildren, Lisa Picard (Brian), Donnie Calloway (Jamie), Kevin Bettis, Kathy Blanchard (Andre), and Dallas Martinez (Jessie); 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ouida is preceded in death by her husband, T. Joe Calloway; grandson, Donald "Bo" Deshotels; parents, Charlie and Naoma Bowen; and seven siblings. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 12:00PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be her great-grandsons. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Pinnacle Hospice, and especially her loving caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY, 10004 or JDRF.org
, to help find a cure for her three great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.