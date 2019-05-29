Ouida Mae Buhler Easley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ouida Mae Buhler Easley.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenoaks Memorial Park
9595 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ouida Mae Buhler Easley, age 92 of Baton Rouge died May 25, 2019. Ouida was preceded in death by her husband Thomas O. Easley; grandson, Charles Wells, six brothers and one sister; parents, Wallace and Hetty Buhler. Ouida is survived by four children, Linda Wells, Judy Netherland, Thomas Easley, and Terry Easley; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Lela Buhler; and numerous other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 11am – 1pm with a funeral service following at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon