Ouida Mae Buhler Easley, age 92 of Baton Rouge died May 25, 2019. Ouida was preceded in death by her husband Thomas O. Easley; grandson, Charles Wells, six brothers and one sister; parents, Wallace and Hetty Buhler. Ouida is survived by four children, Linda Wells, Judy Netherland, Thomas Easley, and Terry Easley; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Lela Buhler; and numerous other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 11am – 1pm with a funeral service following at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019