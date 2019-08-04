The Advocate Obituaries
|
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Jefferson United Methodist Church
10328 Jefferson Highway
View Map
Ouida Odom Edwards


1925 - 2019
Ouida Odom Edwards Obituary
Ouida Odom Edwards, 94 years old, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Aunt, and Friend to many, passed into the arms of Jesus Christ and her loving husband, Charles on Friday, August 2, 2019. The youngest of six children, she was born to Stites Murray Odom and James Norman Odom on July 22, 1925, in Laurel, Mississippi. She loved life, and she loved people. She had a compassionate heart and was always a good listener. She had a career as a supervisor at National American Life Insurance Company and also later United Companies. She was devoted to her church serving as Treasurer and volunteering in numerous ministries. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, playing bridge and other cards, gardening, cooking, rocking babies and spoiling grandchildren. She is survived by three daughters and their husbands: Carolyn Edwards Rice and Randy, Debbie Edwards Tullos and Vandy, and Sharon Edwards Glenn and Dave; 5 grandchildren; Tommy Draughn, Kerry Ott, Chad Ventola, Jaci Glenn Juneau, and Rachel Tullos; 4 step-grandchildren, Kennon Tullos Bannon and husband Tony , Kip Tullos and wife Allison, Jaimee Tullos Sandlin and husband Slate, and Randall Rice, and 18 great grand-children. She is also survived by LeRoy Robison, who was like a brother. Upon her death she was reunited with her husband of 65 years, Charles Gordon Edwards, granddaughter, Tammy Draughn Ott, and her siblings: Eulila Palestine Smith Jones, James Norman Odom, Jr., Morris Jack Odom, Ruby Doris Odom Beech, and Leslie Eileen Odom Harrison. We would like to extend a special thanks to The Crossing at Clarity Hospice: the nurses and staff at Landmark South Nursing Home along with her caregiver, Maria Chidester. Friends and family are invited to join the family Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. for visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway and Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. for a Celebration of Life at Jefferson United Methodist Church, 10328 Jefferson Highway.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
