Ouida Roberts Arnold Corbett, 97, passed away peacefully, on Sunday. She was a native of Holden, LA and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a passionate ballroom dancer and won many dance competitions during her 60 years of dancing. Ouida is survived by two brothers, Lynwood Roberts, Sr. of Holden and Jerry Roberts of Baton Rouge; her daughter Maelene Beauhall and husband Jim Beauhall, son Robert Arnold and wife Gerry Arnold; grandchildren, Michelle Arnold and Stefan Arnold and wife Jackie; great grandchildren, Carolyn, Jackson and Alyssa; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Foster and Annie Roberts; an infant son, Charles Clark Arnold, Jr.; brother Raymond Roberts and sisters Golda Watson, Isola Bobbitt, Patricia Watts, Maude Lee "Penny" Holloway, and Gunilda Roberts; first husband Charles "Jack" Arnold and second husband James R. Corbett. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Canon Hospice and all of the caretakers at Fidelis group home for their wonderful care of Mrs. Ouida "Pinkie". A private service was held and burial followed in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. The family has requested that memorial donations be made to Alzheimer's Services at 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store