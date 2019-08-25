Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Overton Joseph "O.T." Thibodeaux. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Overton Joseph Thibodeaux, 87, of Walker, passed away on August 24, 2019 after a brief and unexpected illness. Overton was born in Whiteville, LA on November 11, 1931 to Demas and Emethilde Thibodeaux. He was one of eleven siblings raised in Garland, LA on a cotton and potato farm. He went to school in Washington, LA. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1971. His military travels led him and his family to live in Texas, Japan, Spain and Michigan, and finally settled in Walker, LA. Overton was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a true cajun renaissance man who had tremendous love for his family and would do anything he could for them. He loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could in his deer stand with his hearing aids turned all the way up. He also loved being at his camp on Maurepas Pass, running crab pots and trotlines. He was most happy when his children and grandchildren spent time with him there. He spent countless hours in his yard tending his garden and was extremely proud when his kids and grandkids came to enjoy the bounty. He enjoyed cooking, fantasy football, playing solitaire and woodworking. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in law Joann Veltin, Linda and Joey Marino, Louise and Jim Harrell; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Roberta Johnson, Callie Richard and Sybil and Bobby Landreneau as well as brothers and sisters-in-law Aubrey and Una Thibodeaux, and Kenneth and Jackie Thibodeaux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Demas and Emethilde Thibodeaux; wife Peggy Ann Quirk Thibodeaux; wife Linda Williams Thibodeaux; brother Ray Thibodeaux; sisters Una Sylvester, Patsy Stelly, Greta Brown and Bonnie Deshotels; daughters Cathy Guidry and Lori Saltzman; granddaughter Marissa East. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5-9pm with a rosary at 7pm. Visitation will resume on August 28, 2019 from 9-10am. Service will be at 10am. Burial at Ponchatoula Cemetery, Ponchatoula, LA. Pallbearers will be Billy Sheesley, Aaron Graves, Javier Rodriguez, Tyler Adams, Jonah Carmena and Kyle Carmena. The family would like to send a special thanks to Angie and Bayleigh who provided such excellent care in ICU at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet and the wonderful people from St. Joseph's Hospice at The Carpenter House. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Joseph's Hospice, 10615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Overton Joseph Thibodeaux, 87, of Walker, passed away on August 24, 2019 after a brief and unexpected illness. Overton was born in Whiteville, LA on November 11, 1931 to Demas and Emethilde Thibodeaux. He was one of eleven siblings raised in Garland, LA on a cotton and potato farm. He went to school in Washington, LA. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1971. His military travels led him and his family to live in Texas, Japan, Spain and Michigan, and finally settled in Walker, LA. Overton was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a true cajun renaissance man who had tremendous love for his family and would do anything he could for them. He loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could in his deer stand with his hearing aids turned all the way up. He also loved being at his camp on Maurepas Pass, running crab pots and trotlines. He was most happy when his children and grandchildren spent time with him there. He spent countless hours in his yard tending his garden and was extremely proud when his kids and grandkids came to enjoy the bounty. He enjoyed cooking, fantasy football, playing solitaire and woodworking. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in law Joann Veltin, Linda and Joey Marino, Louise and Jim Harrell; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Roberta Johnson, Callie Richard and Sybil and Bobby Landreneau as well as brothers and sisters-in-law Aubrey and Una Thibodeaux, and Kenneth and Jackie Thibodeaux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Demas and Emethilde Thibodeaux; wife Peggy Ann Quirk Thibodeaux; wife Linda Williams Thibodeaux; brother Ray Thibodeaux; sisters Una Sylvester, Patsy Stelly, Greta Brown and Bonnie Deshotels; daughters Cathy Guidry and Lori Saltzman; granddaughter Marissa East. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5-9pm with a rosary at 7pm. Visitation will resume on August 28, 2019 from 9-10am. Service will be at 10am. Burial at Ponchatoula Cemetery, Ponchatoula, LA. Pallbearers will be Billy Sheesley, Aaron Graves, Javier Rodriguez, Tyler Adams, Jonah Carmena and Kyle Carmena. The family would like to send a special thanks to Angie and Bayleigh who provided such excellent care in ICU at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet and the wonderful people from St. Joseph's Hospice at The Carpenter House. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Joseph's Hospice, 10615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close