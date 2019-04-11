Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Owen Joseph Braud, a native of Reserve and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a graduate of Dutchtown High School and was member of the 1949 State Championship Football Team. He went on the graduate from LSU and served his country in the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant in Korea. Owen retired after 31 years from Borden Chemical as a Chemical Analyst. Owen was a man of many talents and interests which he shared with all. He was a master Jambalaya cook but also famous for his crawfish stew. He loved building things including his family home where he lived for 51 years as well as the homes of family and friends. His woodwork included tables, benches, swings and the nativity scene at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Owen was a hunter. He enjoyed deer hunting and was a charter member of Romeville Hunting Club. He was an avid lover of Classical music and attended the Baton Rouge Symphony every year. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry J. Braud Sr. and Alice Abadie Braud; brothers, Kermit, Harry Jr., Benoit Braud and 1 sister, Alice Braud Crochet. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Hawkins Braud; sisters, Evelyn Bourque, Gail Decoteau; sons, David (Linda), Justin (Danna), Timothy (Renee'), Peter (Wendi); 1 daughter, Elizabeth Triche (Herman); grandchildren, Paul Braud (Alexis), Kacie Braud, Tori Duplessis (B.J.), Karlie Rose (Craig), Jessie Naquin (Coty), Tyler Braud, Dylan Braud, Jacob Braud, Troy Lambert, Mallory LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Anorah Braud, Owen Braud, Edgar Braud, Gaige Guercio, Gino Guercio and Sydnie Rose. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church from 1:30 pm- 2:30pm. Father Jerry Martin will officiate The Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 2:30 pm. The burial will immediately follow in Prairieville Community Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Amedysis Homehealth and Hospice and also his caregiver Linda Bienemy.

13533 Airline Highway

Gonzales , LA 70737

Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales , LA 70737
(225) 647-8608

