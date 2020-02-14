Owen Lee Marchand passed away at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on February 12, 2020, at the age of 85. He was a native and resident in Brusly. Owen was an Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired as Sgt. Owen Lee Marchand from the Baton Rouge City Police Department in 1984. After retirement, Owen worked at the West Side Golf Course and as a driver for the railroad. Visitation will be on Monday, February 17th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Owen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Ann Triche Marchand; three children, Roxann Marchand Thompson and husband David of Denver, CO, Andrew Lee Marchand and wife Margaret Rachal of Plaquemine, Christopher Marchand and wife Mary Brumfield of Baton Rouge; two grandchildren, Gena Huxen and husband Ben, and Brandon Lee Marchand and wife Paige Verret Marchand; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Clara Huxen, Ava and Drew Marchand; one sister, Louise Reynolds of Baton Rouge; one niece, Kathleen Reynolds Polito and husband Anthony; one great-nephew, Matthew Polito. Owen was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Ella Doiron Marchand. Owen liked to travel by Amtrak and was a train enthusiast. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020