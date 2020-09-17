Owen Young Sr. departed this earthly life on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born to the union of Willis and Ismay Young on January 6, 1941. Owen was reared in Vacherie LA. He was a member of Thibodaux Family Church and a member of Young Solider and Magnolia. On April 15, 1967 Owen was joined in Holy Matrimony to his beloved wife of 53 years Emma Keller Young. They affectionately referred to each other as sugar. If you saw one, you would definitely see the other. From their union, they were blessed with two children Vince Young and Owen Young Jr. Owen, also known as "Piney Brown", was a great provider for his family. He worked at Dupont Chemical Plant for 30 + years as a mechanic. He also served in the United States Army. Piney loved taking care of his yard and doing things around his house. He loved holding great conversations with friends at jubilee and read his newspaper faithfully. Due to COVID-19, and unable to attend church physically, Piney and his sugar would relax in their recliners and watch their Pastor. He also enjoyed watching football and all of his favorite shows. Piney leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife Emma Keller Young, his children Vince (Gayle) Young, Owen Young Jr., one grandson Nicholas Jackson, sister Geneva Scott, brother Willis Young Jr., sisters-in-law Clemetine Young, Gracie Dumas, Rose Simon, Wilhelmina Palmer, his precious extended family Adrial D. Narcisse (daughter), Rand (Maxine) Chatman (son), Ariana (granddaughter), Erica (Nolan) Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Willis and Ismay Young, one sister Ismay Jones and one brother Hilton Young. Relatives, friends and all neighboring churches are invited to attend a Celebration of his wonderful life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Thibodaux Family Church, 785 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 at 10:00 am. Viewing will begin at 9:00 am. Interment to follow at St Luke Cemetery Moonshine, LA. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!" To share condolences and thoughts, and to sign guest book, please visit: www.treasurefunerals.com.Mask
are required.