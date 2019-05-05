Paige Mariee Cook, 29 years old, passed away in Baton Rouge on April 28, 2019 of natural causes resulting from a stroke. Her most prized accomplishments were her family and her sobriety of 6 months. She is survived by children, Woogie; Heaven "Gabby " Cook, age 9; Hunter Cook age 6; and Elizabeth "Libby" Cook age 5; and numerous aunts uncles, nieces and nephews; She is also survived by her sister, Shauntel Cook of Live Oak; her sister by faith and love, Lyndsay Moran Larks; her father, Wayne Cook of Tickfaw and her mother, Susan O'Pry from Denham Springs/Walker; her Nanny and Popeye of MS; and Uncle Ron Stein of Folsom. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Katie "Sue" Little O'Pry of Denham Springs; and Ella Louise Willie of Folsom; grandfathers, Louis "Allen" O'Pry of Denham Springs/Walker; and Jerry "Butch" Kennedy of Baker"; and Henry Leque Cook of Lake City,NC. Arrangements on Tuesday, May 7th at Immaculate Conception Church, Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, LA 70726. The church will be open at 10 am and the Funeral Mass will begin at 11 am, Fr. Vincent Dufrene will be conducting the Funeral Mass. Paige loved all and will be cherished forever. God gave us 29 years of loving her and receiving her beautiful love. May God cup her into His loving hands and hold her near His heart. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com. Always on our minds, forever in our hearts.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 7, 2019