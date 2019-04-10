Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Palmella Joyce Norman "Pam" Lindsey. View Sign

Palmella Joyce "Pam" Norman Lindsey was born September 12, 1955 to Robert E. Norman and Elizabeth Collins Norman. She was the first born of seven children. She passed peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 63. Pam was a faithful member of Promise Land Baptist Church and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA where she retired from the Baton Rouge Police Department with over 28 years of service. After her retirement she continued to work for the Walmart Supercenter in the automotive department up until her death. Pam was abundantly loved, and she touched the lives of many through her sense of humor and words of encouragement. Our hearts will always be overflowing with love for her. Pam leaves to cherish two daughters: Shantell Norman of Baton Rouge, LA, Tiffany Lindsey of Baton Rouge, LA and one son Issac Njoku (Carlene) of El Paso, TX. Father; Robert Norman, Sr. Three brothers: Ronald Norman (Sheron), Reginald Norman (Latissa), Robert Norman, Jr. Three sisters: Patricia Blakes (Frederick), Pauline Porter (Earl) and Patrice Norman, 9 grandkids and 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Farrakhan Khalied Lindsey and mother, Elizabeth Collins Norman. Family and friends of the Baton Rouge Police Department, Walmart Supercenter #1266, and Promise Land Baptist Church are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Promise Land Baptist Church 7234 Plank Rd. Baton Rouge, LA at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5 PM-8 PM and Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9 AM until the time of Service at Promise Land Baptist Church 7234 Plank Road., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens at 3012 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Premiere Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home the Jewel of Baton Rouge.

7221 Plank Rd

Baton Rouge , LA 70811

