Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela 'Pam' Belisa Melon. View Sign

Pamela "Pam" Belisa Melon, 68 years old, a resident Glynn, Louisiana, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 17, 2019. She entered this world on April 16, 1951, born to Hardy "Louis" and Jewel McGurk Young, in Baton Rouge, LA. Pam was a faithful homemaker who cherished her family. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Glenn Mitchell Melon; daughter, Belinda Michelle Bonaventure (Michael); grandchildren, Rebecca Brooke Bonaventure; 2 brothers, Bobby Louis Young and Michael David Young; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Hardy "Louis" and Jewel McGurk Young. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker LA, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, LA. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at Pamela "Pam" Belisa Melon, 68 years old, a resident Glynn, Louisiana, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 17, 2019. She entered this world on April 16, 1951, born to Hardy "Louis" and Jewel McGurk Young, in Baton Rouge, LA. Pam was a faithful homemaker who cherished her family. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Glenn Mitchell Melon; daughter, Belinda Michelle Bonaventure (Michael); grandchildren, Rebecca Brooke Bonaventure; 2 brothers, Bobby Louis Young and Michael David Young; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Hardy "Louis" and Jewel McGurk Young. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker LA, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, LA. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com. Funeral Home Baker Funeral Home

6401 Groom Road

Baker , LA 70714

(225) 775-1991 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close