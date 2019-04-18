Pamela "Pam" Belisa Melon, 68 years old, a resident Glynn, Louisiana, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 17, 2019. She entered this world on April 16, 1951, born to Hardy "Louis" and Jewel McGurk Young, in Baton Rouge, LA. Pam was a faithful homemaker who cherished her family. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Glenn Mitchell Melon; daughter, Belinda Michelle Bonaventure (Michael); grandchildren, Rebecca Brooke Bonaventure; 2 brothers, Bobby Louis Young and Michael David Young; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Hardy "Louis" and Jewel McGurk Young. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker LA, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, LA. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019