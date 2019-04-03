Pamela A. Campbell departed this life on Saturday, March 27, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux, LA. She was 67, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation at St. Luke Catholic Church, Thibodaux, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:00am to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial in Moses Baptist Church Mausoleum. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019