Pamela Ann Crawford Connolly, 55, of Watson, LA, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. Pamela was a dedicated employee at Walmart and loved her grandchildren, family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her children, Donna Andre, Stephanie Gautreaux, and Jessica Juneau; grandchildren, Stormy Cochran, Gabe Cochran, Levi Cochran, Makayla Breazeale, Abagail "Abby" Breazeale, Brooklyn Threeton, and Charles "C.J." Gautreaux; siblings, Basil and Kim Crawford, Cora Crawford, and Traci Toney; as well as many friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donna and Wayne Crawford. A memorial service will be held in her home, Saturday, August 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.