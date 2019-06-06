A resident of Baton Rouge, Pamela Brumfield died on Thursday, May 30th at age 48. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7th from Noon until 4pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 8am until service at 10am at Poplar Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be in Lady of Knight Cemetery. Pamela leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Brandon Prater (Jovan), Brandy Prater, Gerald Brumfield (Shameka) and Brenda Forbes (Adonis); loving companion, Buck Fleanders; 10 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Jessie Prater Jr. and Elton Prater; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Prater and stepfather, Robert Jackson Jr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019