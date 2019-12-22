Pamela "Dear" Douglas (1954 - 2019)
  • ""MAY THE FAMILY FIND PEACE AND COMFORT DURING THE..."
    - Ione Lundy
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
World Shakers Church International
851 North 48th St.
Obituary
Pamela "Dear" Douglas,of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Dora (Clyde) Self, Latosha (Roderick) Hills, Dawn (Joseph) Johnson; 17 Grandchildren; and 5 Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dora Francois and Joe Johnson. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from 8 to 10 am. Celebration of life service at World Shakers Church International, 851 North 48th Street, conducted by Pastor Jeremiah Phillips.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
