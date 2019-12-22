Pamela "Dear" Douglas,of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Dora (Clyde) Self, Latosha (Roderick) Hills, Dawn (Joseph) Johnson; 17 Grandchildren; and 5 Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dora Francois and Joe Johnson. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from 8 to 10 am. Celebration of life service at World Shakers Church International, 851 North 48th Street, conducted by Pastor Jeremiah Phillips.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019