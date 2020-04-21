Pamela G. Magee
1961 - 2020
Pamela G. Magee born in McComb, MS having lived in Baton Rouge, LA, passed from life, surrounded by friends and family, on April 17th, 2020 age 59. She was born April 17th, 1961. Pamela G. Magee was born to Cletus W. Magee and Vivian K. Magee. Pamela attended school in McComb, MS. She went on to receive a BA in English and a JD from Louisiana State University. As an attorney, Pamela G. Magee served the Baton Rouge community for three decades. Pamela G. Magee was preceded in death by her father Cletus W. Magee, Jr. Pamela G. Magee is survived by Douglas J. Szot, daughter Sydney R. McGraw and Matt M. McGraw, son Carson W. Szot, sibling Trey W. Magee, and mother Vivian K. Magee. In lieu of memorials, donations in memory of may be given to BRH radio station, 90.3 WBRH/ 1260 KBRH at www.wbrh.org/donate. A family graveside memorial service will be presided by uncle, Donald D. Magee on April 28, 2020. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.
