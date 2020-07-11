1/
Pamela K. Ellender
{ "" }
Pamela K. Ellender of Baton Rouge, La. passed away on July 4, 2020, at the age of 58. She is survived by her mother, Glenda Mount Ellender, niece, Abby Ellender, uncle, Paul T. Ellender, aunt, Anne Ellender Edwards, cousin, Marc T. Ellender and uncle Scotty Mount. She was preceded in death by her father, Bennett A. Ellender and brother, Stephen A. Ellender. Pamela graduated from LSU and earned her Masters at Tulane University in New Orleans, La. Funeral services are pending.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
