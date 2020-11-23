1/
Pamela K. Thomas
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela K. Thomas, Alpha Nov. 6, 1959 Omega Nov. 6, 2020, a much loved daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with her family present. She was born on November 6, 1959 to William Thomas and Gladys Thomas in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is survived by two sisters Terry and husband Kenneth Williams and Michelle Dudley, four godchildren, two godsisters, one sister-in-law and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her Grandparents John and Ruth Hill, Parents William and Gladys Thomas, two brothers Grayland and Wendell Thomas, Aunt Elouise Thompson and Godmother Yvonne Davis. 2 Corinthians 5: 7-8 (KJV) For we walk by faith, not by sight: We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. A private service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved