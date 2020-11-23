Pamela K. Thomas, Alpha Nov. 6, 1959 Omega Nov. 6, 2020, a much loved daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with her family present. She was born on November 6, 1959 to William Thomas and Gladys Thomas in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is survived by two sisters Terry and husband Kenneth Williams and Michelle Dudley, four godchildren, two godsisters, one sister-in-law and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her Grandparents John and Ruth Hill, Parents William and Gladys Thomas, two brothers Grayland and Wendell Thomas, Aunt Elouise Thompson and Godmother Yvonne Davis. 2 Corinthians 5: 7-8 (KJV) For we walk by faith, not by sight: We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. A private service will be held.

