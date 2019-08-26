Pamela Louise Dufour Fenn, a loving mother, sister, aunt, Nanny, and friend, passed away surrounded by loved ones after a short battle with cancer at her home on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 64. Pam enjoyed shopping and spending time with friends and family. She will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her. She is survived by her brother, Donald Dufour; nieces, Jennifer Watts and husband Adam, Nikki Dufour, Jordan Dufour; nephews, Adam and Andrew Dufour; great-nieces, Emma and Lily Watts, and Alaina Trubee; and great-nephews, Walker Watts and Jase DeMars. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Fenn; brother, John Dufour; parents, Irving and Geneva Dufour. Visitation will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Chuch on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memories. Special thanks to Dr. Ellipeddi and staff, Pinnacle Hospice, and those that took time to help care for her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McMains Children's Developmental Center of Baton Rouge.