"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." Revelations 21:4 Pamela Marie Harris was called home the morning of January 26, 2020. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and was born and raised in Baton Rouge,LA. Pamela was a graduate of Istrouma High School and earned an associates degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse thereafter. The love in her heart overflowed to all she came in contact with and she touched the lives of so many with her nurturing spirit and generosity. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved children Kayla, Jahlun and Sadirah, mother Elaine, two brothers Darrell and Tony, and one sister Theresa Harris. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020