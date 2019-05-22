Guest Book View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5222 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Beech Grove Baptist Church Hwy 961 Clinton , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM Beech Grove Baptist Church Hwy 961 Clinton , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Pam was taken suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:16 AM. She peacefully and willingly surrendered in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. After graduating from Clinton High School in May 1979, she became motivated and driven to assist the elderly and the youth. She also worked at Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System' east division as a Psychiatric Aide and Aide Supervisor then later transferred to their Hospital Police Department as a Police Officer and retired working for their forensic division as a Correctional Lieutenant Therapeutic, a total of state service years were thirty five. Preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Sidney Matthews; her son Jasmine Matthews; her daughters LaTosha and LaToya Robinson; granddaughter Jade Matthews. Sister Pam leaves to cherish her memories; three beloved grandsons: Jorion Andre' Matthews of Opelousas, Louisiana, Josiah Jaylin and Jacob McNabb Matthews both of Clinton, Louisiana. She survived by four sisters and one brother: Wanda (Calvin) Wilkins, Priscilla (Richard) Waggner all of Baker, Louisiana. Tiffany Patterson of Atlanta, GA., Takesha Matthews of Houston, TX.. Sidney Taylor of Alvarado, TX.. One maternal aunt Hilda (Jimmy) Smart of Baker, Louisiana, three uncles Leonard (Mary) Payne, Nathaniel Payne Jr. and one paternal uncle Joe (Cora) Bradford all of Clinton, Louisiana. Special Cousins Alonzo Jr. and Theresa Davis that was raised as siblings and host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation from 11 AM until Religious services at 1 PM, Beech Grove Baptist Church, Hwy 961 Clinton, LA 70722 on May 25,2019. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home. Sister Pam was taken suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:16 AM. She peacefully and willingly surrendered in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. After graduating from Clinton High School in May 1979, she became motivated and driven to assist the elderly and the youth. She also worked at Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System' east division as a Psychiatric Aide and Aide Supervisor then later transferred to their Hospital Police Department as a Police Officer and retired working for their forensic division as a Correctional Lieutenant Therapeutic, a total of state service years were thirty five. Preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Sidney Matthews; her son Jasmine Matthews; her daughters LaTosha and LaToya Robinson; granddaughter Jade Matthews. Sister Pam leaves to cherish her memories; three beloved grandsons: Jorion Andre' Matthews of Opelousas, Louisiana, Josiah Jaylin and Jacob McNabb Matthews both of Clinton, Louisiana. She survived by four sisters and one brother: Wanda (Calvin) Wilkins, Priscilla (Richard) Waggner all of Baker, Louisiana. Tiffany Patterson of Atlanta, GA., Takesha Matthews of Houston, TX.. Sidney Taylor of Alvarado, TX.. One maternal aunt Hilda (Jimmy) Smart of Baker, Louisiana, three uncles Leonard (Mary) Payne, Nathaniel Payne Jr. and one paternal uncle Joe (Cora) Bradford all of Clinton, Louisiana. Special Cousins Alonzo Jr. and Theresa Davis that was raised as siblings and host of nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation from 11 AM until Religious services at 1 PM, Beech Grove Baptist Church, Hwy 961 Clinton, LA 70722 on May 25,2019. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home. www.richardsonfuneralhomeofclinton.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close