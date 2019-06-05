Pamela Shumway Deslatte, a resident of Denham Springs, went to her eternal home on Saturday June 1, 2019 at the age of 69 "This was the greatest day of her life Rev.14:13". A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend; Pamela was a faithful Christian woman and a devoted member of the Gonzales Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. Pamela is survived by her loving husband of thirty-three years Jerry Deslatte, daughters Terri Vampran Addison, Angela Deslatte Powell and husband Tremaine, sons Douglas William Ilgenfritz, Chad Alan Deslatte, seven grandchildren Jillian Addison Billiot and husband Jacob, Trey Addison, Zachary Addison, Ian Ilgenfritz, Alex Powell, Kia Powell, and two great-grandchildren Addisyn Billiot, Hayden Billiot, brother Calvin Douglas Shumway Jr., and sister Denise Shumway. She is preceded in death by her parents Calvin Douglas Shumway Sr., Audrey Dedon Shumway. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Friday June 7 from 6:00PM - 9:00PM and on Saturday June 8 from 9:00AM- 11:00AM with a service beginning at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. The family would like to invite friends and family to join them for lunch at Gonzales Church of Christ following the services for fellowship and remembrance. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019