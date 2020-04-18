Pamela Theresa Braud
1955 - 2020
"But he knoweth the way that I take: when he hath tried me, I shall come forth as gold." Job 23:10 KJV. Pamela Theresa Braud was born March 27,1955 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Joyce A. Braud and the late Jules A. Braud, Sr. She was a 1973 graduate of Capitol High School. After a short stint at McPete Chevrolet, Pamela attended Ray J's School of Beauty and obtained her cosmetology license. She began her career at Ray J's and then ventured out with her friend, Shirley Parker, and they opened Pam & Shirley's Hair Salon. She worked as a hairstylist for over 20 years and retired from Ted's Hair Salon. She then went on to work as a bus driver for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and also worked as a manager at McDonald's on Sherwood Forest Blvd. Pamela loved the Lord our God with all of her heart, soul, strength and mind. Because of this great love and trust in God she remained strong in her faith until the Savior called her home on Thursday, April 16,2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her son, Aaron Braud(Liz), Pearland, TX; granddaughters, JuliAna Stewart and Giselle Braud, Pearland; mother, Joyce G. Braud, Baton Rouge; siblings, Wanda N. Braud and Charlene B. Spears of Baton Rouge; and Jules A. Braud, Jr.(Monet), McDonough, GA; aunts and uncles, Emelda M. Long, Willingboro, N.J.; Huey Lee Spears and Horace Marshall, Sr.(Ollie), Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, family will have a private service. Public viewing will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Fred J. Smith, pastor, on Monday, April 20.2020, from 8:30 am until 9:45 am; Service may be viewed live stream at 10:00 am at www.vimeo.com/shilohbr; interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, Louisiana.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.
