Pansy Schoonmaker Satterfeal, our loving "Nanny," passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 92. She was a native of Baton Rouge. She is survived by her daughter Mona Bernard, sons and spouses Don and Corliss Satterfeal, Neil and Mary Satterfeal; brother Frank Schoonmaker; grandchildren Dawn Yaun, Darin Bernard, Angel Contine, Donna Satterfeal, Aimee Marino; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Alaina, Seth, Peyton, Brenna, Alexa, Karrigan, Cross; great-great grandsons Wesley, Jayse; dog Blondie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Satterfeal, parents Charles and Mattie Schoonmaker, siblings Theil and Eddie Schoonmaker, Gloria Aucoin, Geraldine Nevels, Margie Smart, son-in-law Melvin Bernard. Pallbearers will be Peyton Contine, Tad Contine, Jason Cross, Trey Marino, Tommy Peavy, Curtis Yaun, and Seth Yaun. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18 from 10 am-12 pm. Burial will follow at Greenoaks.

