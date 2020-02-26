Pat Larry Weakley, a resident of Slaughter, LA, entered into eternal rest on February 16, 2020. Pat was born on June 21, 1937 in Bogalusa, LA. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School, Class of 1955 and attended Istrouma Baptist Church. He was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran of over 21 years. During a portion of his service he played the clarinet in the U.S. Air Force Band where he performed before diplomats all over the world. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Gordon Weakley and Julia Nell Spring Weakley, paternal grandparents Jesse Allen and Bessie Brumfield Weakley and maternal grandparents Glaris Tcheuta and Sarah Yates Spring, his brother George O. Weakley and his son James G. Weakley. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Leska Maglone Weakley, 3 sons, Richard (Janice), Thomas (Tonette) and Edward, step children, Amy (Daniel), Joel (Suzonne), and Iris (Vaughn) and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visiting will be held at the Slaughter United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to services at 10:30 a.m., conducted by Pastor Marc Gregoire. Burial with military honors will be held at the Feliciana Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers will include: Allen Hobgood, Bradley Weakley, Daniel Ory, Joel Maglone, Joey Cart, JR Cart, Mark Ballard and Vaughn Sutton. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Home Instead and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassion and for making Pat's final days comfortable and peaceful. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Slaughter UMC-PO Box 127, Slaughter, LA 70777. Church Funeral Services located in Walker LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020