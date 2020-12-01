Patience Catherine Weidt Keisler, loving wife, supportive mother, encouraging grandmother and great-grandmother, died November 29, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was 93, a native of Westchester County, New York, residing in Baton Rouge since 1959. Educated in the public schools of Mount Vernon, New York, she attended Carthage College, Carthage, Illinois and completed a bachelor's degree at Midland Lutheran College, Fremont, NE; she earned a Master of Education degree and a Ph.D. in education and linguistics at LSU-Baton Rouge. Retired from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, she was an educator with a special interest in elementary education and instruction in reading, writing and mathematics. She served as an elementary school teacher, reading specialist and curriculum specialist. In her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and leader, she exemplified her name Patience. A prodigious note-writer and family photographer, she kept her family connected through chronicling and sharing family activities and creating memory books for family events. Her grandchildren enjoyed fun and educational trips that she and husband James ("Oma and Gramps") organized and hosted. She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Prof. Emeritus James E. Keisler, sister Ruth M. Suechting of Houston, TX, two sons and three daughters in law, Eileen Hayes Keisler of Houston, TX, William Bryan "Bill" Keisler and Dr. Marcia L. Erbland of Little Rock, AR and Paul Timothy Keisler and Cheryl Nelson Keisler of Baton Rouge, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Katherine Keisler (Josh Starkey), James E. "Jake" Keisler III (Emily Young), Diane Keisler, Gail Cantu (Roger), Ricardo Cantu, Eloise Cantu, Lauren Brown, Olivia Brown, Ariel Brown and Izzabella Rumfola. Preceded in death by son James E. "Jim" Keisler, Jr., parents the Rev. William C.J. Weidt and Bew Patten Weidt; brother William C. J. "Bill" Weidt, III; and sister Capt. Bew Patten Weidt, II, former Nurse Corps, USN. As an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Baton Rouge, she served as a church school teacher and president of the church council and various committees. She also had served on the evangelism task force and other committees of the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She was a member of the Mayflower Society. A member and former officer of Phi Beta Nu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma women educators' honorary society and Capital Area Reading Council, she had also held memberships in Phi Delta Kappa (educators' honorary) and Phi Kappa Phi (academic honors). During her years as an active educator, she was also a member of local, state and national professional organizations relating to research and teaching of reading, mathematics and language arts. During her retirement years she continued her interest in children's academic success as a volunteer reading partner with middle and elementary school students. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or to a favorite charity
.