Patric Miteu Kasongo, beloved son of Jeannette and Celestin Kasongo was born on June 15, 1991 in Mbudi-Mayi, Kasai Oriental, D.R. Congo. He slipped into the loving arms of His Heavenly Father on April 28, 2019. Patric and his family moved to the US in December 2010.They joined St Aloysius Catholic Church and quickly became a special part of that community. Patric has a great love of music which was evident through every stage of his life. He sang in choirs both in Africa and here in Baton Rouge,He was one of the founders of the gospel musical group "Chosen of God" who specialize in beautifully singing God's Word in Swahili, French, and English.Patric was a wonderful and much loved son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved meeting new people and always greeted those who he met with a beautiful big smile and a warm embrace.He was well known for his dapper sense of style and dress. Patric is survived by his parents Jeannette and Celestin Kasongo and by his siblings Mulumba Kasongo and wife Grace, Elizabeth, Cedric, Tharcis, Benson, Robert,Yvonne and Celestin Kasongo and by his nephew Jacob Kasongo, He was preceded in death by his dear brother Honore Ntumba Kasongo. Despite suffering physical limitations, Patric approached life with amazing courage and grace. He had a deep faith which sustained and strengthened him. Patric was very proud of having attained US citizenship. He loved his family very much and was very protective of them and was always watching out for them… He was affectionately known as "Our Camera" amongst his family members. Patric was loved by so many and will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church (2025 Stuart Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70808) from 12:00 pm until Funeral Mass at 1 PM at the Church conducted by Father Randy Cuevas. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens Cemetery. The Kasongo family is very grateful for all of the outpouring of support during this difficult time. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019

