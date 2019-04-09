Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia 'Pat' Brown. View Sign

Patricia "Pat" Brown, 73, a native of Holdenville, OK and resident of Baton Rouge, LA died peacefully on April 8, 2019, surrounded by her son Jeff and daughter-in-law Amy. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Lagnaippe Club, and was a past president of the Lake Sherwood Club, and past vice-president and president of the Home and Garden Club. She enjoyed gardening, exercising at the Women's Fitness Center, modeling for breast cancer awareness, attending the symphony, playing bridge and other social activities with her friends, and spending time with family and watching her grandkids dance and play soccer. She recently enjoyed remodeling and decorating her own home. She was a hard worker – a homemaker who raised two children/grandchildren and worked in retail at Dillard's. She was a parishioner at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was an amazing, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She had a big heart, a kind soul, and was gracious and funny. She was full of life with a fun-loving spirit and smile! She is survived by: Her son Jeff Brown and wife Amy Edwards Brown; her daughter Holly Reynolds and husband Kris Reynolds; her grandchildren – Virginia and Maggie Brown, Mason and Tyler McCullough, and Morgan, Max, and Madison Reynolds; and her sister-in-law Peggy Moot. She was preceded in death by her parents, OJ and Johnnie Loggins, and her husband of 50 years, William "Bill" Brown. A visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Thursday, April 11 from 10:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, to be conducted by Father Eddie Martin. Memorial donations may be made to the YMCA, Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, or to the . Thanks to Our Lady of the Lake RMC and the many wonderful doctors and nurses there, especially Alex, RN in PCU. Special thanks to her daughter-in-law Amy Edwards Brown who provided loving, compassionate care and was by her side.

