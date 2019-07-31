Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia 'Patti' Broders. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Patti" Broders passed to Heaven on July 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Patti was born December 5, 1942 in Springfield, MA, and was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. "You can call me Patti." Patti loved her family, friends, books, and cats. She met her husband of 51 years, Ed, as an Officer in the United States Air Force serving as an OB nurse. Once out of the service, she continued nursing until she took the role of being the best wife, Momma, and Grammy anybody could ask for. Born with strong, Italian roots, Patti loved her family fiercely. She looked forward to vacations with her family and friends. Connecticut, Pigeon Forge, and the beach were a few of her favorite places. Simple things like visiting Mike the Tiger, watching T.V. with her husband, hanging out with her grandkids, and curling up with a book in one hand and a cat in her lap made Patti happy. She was stronger than she ever realized, but her strength was apparent to anyone who knew her. She was loved and always will be... She was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Pasquale Lamagna, of Suffield, CT. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Edwin A. Broders, Jr.; her daughters and their spouses, Melanie and Gino Lubrano of Lake Charles, LA and Holly and Kendall Lakey of Prairieville, LA; grandchildren, Antonia and Christopher Lubrano and Cohen Lakey; brother and spouse, Gary and Gail Lamagna of Suffield, CT.; and of course, her furry, feline friends: Whitey, Cecil and Mikey. Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the amazing caregivers from Legacy Hospice: Dawna Bailey, Farrand Manuel, Kim Main, Dianne McCashland, Shelbenza Coleman and Val. We'd like to also thank Father Paul Yi of St. George and Sheila Lyons for their prayers and spiritual guidance. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, 70802 from 5-8 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019

