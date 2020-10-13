Patricia A. Kyle, 80 years of age, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the caring and loving Trinity Trace Community Care Center. The Kyle family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Trinity Trace for their attentiveness and loving care. Patricia was born September 7, 1940 in Baton Rouge to the late Leslie E. Aubin and Annie Mae Aubin. She is survived by her two sons who she was very proud of and will forever be grateful they were hers, Kevin Kyle and Craig Kyle. She loved them until her days were done. "Mimi" is survived by her grandson Noah (Kevin), and her granddaughters Kennedy (Kevin) and Brittiney (Craig) and her great granddaughter Breelyn (Craig). She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Starns, and preceded in death by her brother Leslie Aubin. She was employed at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for 28 years. Patricia loved to travel with her true friend for life, Marlyne Gross. She was an LSU fan, an amazing cook and talented artist. She believed God sent her two sons into her life to show her there is love in this world. She believed in them, prayed for them and loved them unconditionally. She would never want them to forget how much she loved them. Her grandchildren filled a place in her heart she never knew was empty. Although her arms can't reach them anymore, she hugs them from above. Mimi will forever be the most gracious and giving Mother in Law. We will miss her voice, her laughter and will miss everything about her. She is a gift to the heavens from her loved ones here on earth. Her special memories will make us smile and she will forever be in our hearts. "There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens: A Time to be born and a time to die. A time to weep and a time to laugh. A time to mourn and a time to dance." Ecclesiastes 3. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at GRACE FUNERAL HOME, 450 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 at 11:00. Visitation will begin at 10:00. Inurnment will follow in the adjacent St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden. An online guestbook is available at www.gracenorthshore.com.