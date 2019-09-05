Patricia A. Roddy passed away on September 2, 2019 at the age of 86. Patricia graduated from Lutcher High School in 1951 and was an avid member of the Christ Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress, Texas. She loved spending her time painting, gardening, and caring for animals. She is survived by her children, Marcelle Bergeron, Alice Olivier (Donnie) and Bernard Bergeron (Lisa); her grandchildren, Thomas Lehman (Rachel), Alexandre Olivier, Brandon Bergeron and Christopher Bergeron; her brothers, McKay and Donald "Bucky" Roddy (Karen); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Roddy Mark Bergeron and her parents Kerman and Elise Roddy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA on Saturday, September 7, 2019 beginning at 10 AM, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, burial to follow in church cemetery. To share a memory with the family visit www.hcalexander.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019