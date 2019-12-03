Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Aion Gustin "Aunt Tish" Zeringue. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Aion Gustin Zeringue passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a native of Morganza, LA, and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge and Prairieville, LA. She was a Morganza farm girl, born at home on January 8, 1930, the eighth of nine siblings. She had five brothers and two sisters who she could follow and learn hunting, fishing, and how to be a lady. She gained her only little sister, Dixie Lee, a few years later. She graduated from Morganza High School in 1947 as the class valedictorian and was voted the "most all-around girl," all the while taking care of after-school chores of cattle tending, chicken feeding, and cotton picking. She left the farm and followed her sisters to the big city of Baton Rouge to begin a career. It was not long before she met the handsome Navy Veteran down the block from her ladies boarding house, Harry Zeringue, They married in 1949 and soon created a family of five. After years of tending to cloth diapers, measles, and mumps, she became a bookkeeper for the State of Louisiana, Commissioner of Elections office, where she met her lifelong friends, Biddie Harris and Judy Outlaw. She was a huge Willie Nelson fan. She never missed a country festival at the Baton Rouge Fairgrounds because "Willie's going to be there." Always had to be the first in line. Jimmy Buffet, John Prine, LSU Tigers, Shaquille O'Neil, hummingbirds and gardening were her favorites. She was a master of Cajun/country cuisine. If you could catch it, trap it, or shoot it, she could cook it. Her grandkids and great-grandkids were her sunshine. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Joseph Zeringue; parents, Walter LeRoy Gustin and Ottilie Barz Gustin; brothers: Carl, Fay, Dale, Vernon and Quintin Gustin; and her sisters: Floma Gustin Little and Mary Lou Gustin Mowery. She is survived by her children: Susan Zeringue, Terry Zeringue (Cathy) and Robby Zeringue. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Terrence Zeringue (Stacey), Matthew Zeringue (Candace), and Caroline Aillet (Ryan); and great-grandchildren: Tyler Zeringue, Braeden Zeringue, Evangeline Aillet, and Madeleine Zeringue; step-great-grandchildren: Kobi, Hayden and Ethan Duet. Also survived by her sister, Dixie Lee Gustin Lemoine and husband Steve. Special thanks to the staff at Sunrise Senior Living, especially Kim Richard, and her nurse practitioner, Brittany Wiggers. The family would also like to thank her nurse at BRGMC, Jenny, for providing her end of life care. We are immensely grateful. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:00 am-11:00 am at the funeral home. Patricia Aion Gustin Zeringue passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 89. 