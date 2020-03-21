Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Amadee 'Pat' 'Patsy' Treuil. View Sign Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Send Flowers Obituary

On March 6th, 2020, two days before her 85 birthday, Patricia Amedee Treuil died peacefully in her sleep at home in Baton Rouge. Thus, she is reunited with the love of her life, Horace John Treuil, Sr. Within an hour of her death, many of those close to her arrived to say their goodbyes, cry, laugh, and pray. Pat was born in Vacherie on March 8, 1935. A direct descendant of Charles de Saint-Etienne de La Tour, the first governor of Acadia, Cajun French was her first language and she was proud of her Cajun heritage. Pat had an idyllic childhood, growing up on the edge of Valcour Aime's property in Vacherie. There was literally nothing she couldn't do. An expert at sewing and crochet, she worked as bookkeeper at Naylor's Hardware on Government Street, where she was sought for advice on everything from plumbing repairs to gardening. Always smart, quick-witted and funny, she couldn't help but make an impression on Horace Treuil, whom she married in 1956. Pat didn't quote the bible or boast of religious devotions, but instead lived a Christ-like life, full of compassion, love, and generosity towards all. Among those whom she loved best are daughters, Marilyn Treuil, and Elvina Treuil Jeffers and husband Luke; sons, John Treuil, and Thomas Treuil and wife Toni; and best friends Rita and the late Jack delaTorre, JC and Jay Dardis and children, Stephanie and Randy LaBauve and children, Evelyn Treuil, Brent Duplessis, and Gene and Betty O'Neill. A service has taken place with burial at Louisiana National Cemetery. Pat's church memorial is postponed by her children who are exercising an abundance of caution to keep our elderly relatives safe. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to someone you know who is homebound or who has dementia, or their caregiver – and when you do, tell them Mrs. Pat sent you. Special thanks to Pete and Deidra Cole at Ascension Funeral Home, visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com. Au revoir Maman! Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020

