Patricia Andrae North was born May 31, 1951 in Detroit, MI to the late Edward Andrae and Wanda Gifford. She passed away March 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge at the age of 68. She was a resident of Baton Rouge. Patricia graduated from Louisiana State University in 1999 with a Bachelor's degree in General Studies. She was a Realtor with C.J. Brown Realtors and is survived by her daughter, Katie Demicelli, son in law Mike of Geismar, LA; grandchildren, Lilly and Raelynn; siblings, Cynthia Lashbrook and Nancy Dolan; nieces and nephews, Tanis, Jason, Josh, April and Kim; dear friend, Jay, Baton Rouge; and her pets, Bella and Buddy Breese. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, 10600 South Choctaw Drive, Baton Rouge, 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020