Patricia Ann Butler age 68, native of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Beech Grove Baptist Church 9455 Elm Grove Dr. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Andrew Whitner, officiating. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. She is survived by her sons Cedric, Shawn and Bobby Butler, all of Baton Rouge, LA; six grandchildren Michael Hills, Tevin Harris, Jabari Butler, Mya Butler, Shelby Butler and Cameron Butler, one brother Evangelist Michael Butler, four sisters Sherry, Janice and Melissa Yates and Michelle (Johnaton) Harris, and a host of treasured nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby & Jessie Butler, her daughter Veronica Butler-Red, love of her life Roosevelt Kaufman, Sr., five sisters, and six brothers. Patricia's warmth, generosity and love for others will be missed by all. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019