Patricia Ann Catt Brown, 75, a 50-year resident of Central, LA, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Patricia was a graduate of Istrouma High School and longtime member of Covenant Community Church in Greenwell Springs, LA. Her husband of 56 years, Ronnie Brown and their family will receive friends at Covenant Community Church, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4 p.m. until the celebration of her life at 6 p.m. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019