Patricia Ann Cooper Schaffer, a native and resident of Greensburg, passed from this life to be in the presence of Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 67. Preceded in death by her father, Morris Copper; her youngest brother, Kenny R. Cooper; paternal grandparents Charlie and Nancy Wyre Cooper; maternal grandmother Martha E. Johnson West, her father & mother in law, Jack & Rebecca J. Schaffer. Those left to cherish fond memories are her husband of 47 years, Pastor Marvin G. Schaffer, Sr.; her children, Marcey L. Schaffer, Marvin G. Schaffer, Jr., Charity M. Schaffer & Timothy "Tim" M. Schaffer, Sr.; A loving mother, Gearldine Cooper; 3 sisters, Dorothy C. (Minister Willie) Burton, Paulette C. (Darrell) Lawson & Phyllis Cooper; 2 brothers, Watt J. Cooper & Randolph Cooper; grandchildren, Kennice, Ta'Mia, Myra, Marie "Gabbie" & Timothy, Jr.(TJ); brother in law, Gerald Schaffer; sisters-in-law Melba Schaffer; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts uncles and The Solid Rock Ministries church family. Viewing will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Solid Rock Ministries, 287 Hwy 10, Greensburg, Louisiana. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Feb. 1st from on 9 am until funeral service begins at 11 am at Turner Chapel AME Church, 875 Turner Chapel Rd., Greensburg, LA. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020