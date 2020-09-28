1/1
Patricia Ann Dugas
Patricia Ann Dugas went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2020 at the age of 74. She is survived by the father of her children, Alex Dugas; her children, Dickie L. Dugas and Lisa D. Sonnier (Davis). She was the loving grandmother of Dickie L. Dugas Jr., Aaron J. Sonnier, and Dillon A. Sonnier and great grandmother to Alexia Rose Dugas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Alice Jones, and her sister Aileen Ragsdale. A special thanks to Ms. Rose Washington and Pointe Coupee Health & Hospice for their excellent care. Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 from 10:00 am until service begins at 11:00 am at Faith Baptist Church, 3040 Richfield Dr. Livonia. Interment to immediately follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in Maringouin. Service will be conducted by Pastor Freddie Rodrigue. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
