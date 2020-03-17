Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Dupuy "Pat" Schroeder. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Interment Following Services Roselawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." - John 3:16 Born April 1, 1929 to the late Percy Alexander Dupuy, Sr. and Henrietta Agnes Hebert Dupuy, Patricia "Pat" Ann Dupuy Schroeder passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Woodleigh of Baton Rouge nursing facility. We rejoice knowing she is now with her Heavenly Father joining her late husband Shelby Leo Schroeder, brothers and sisters … Percy Dupuy Jr. (P.D.) and wife Libby, Roy Dupuy Sr. and wife Garnet, Doris Dupuy, and Jeanette D. Mire and husband Louis, son-in-law Jeffrey Locker as well as so many loved ones! Pat was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she lived her entire life. A 1948 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, she attended Baton Rouge Business College before working for the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicle. She married Shelby in 1953 and shortly after decided to devote her life to taking care of him and their children. When he passed in 1984, she was encouraged by her family to work at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. For many years she was a member of the Third Tuesday Organ Club which gave her the chance to make friends and share her love of music with others at nursing homes in the area. Patricia was also a member of the Seniors On The Go organization. She was a long-time member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, attended Most Blessed Sacrament for many years and is currently a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Patricia is survived by her children Gayle S. Mistretta (husband Dennis), Beverly S. Locker, Cary Schroeder (wife Kathy), Lea Anne Schroeder and Connie Schroeder. She loved all of her grandchildren: Emily Mouliere (husband Clifton), Brent Mistretta, Katie Mistretta, Christa Venable (husband Cory), Stephen Bonaventure (wife Lauren), Kandice Tomlinson (husband Chris), step-grandchildren: Kim Leger (husband Tim), Tiffany Bell (husband Matt Skrodzki), Stacy Keene (husband Brady), great grandchildren Lukas Mouliere, Logan Tomlinson and Owen Tomlinson, along with numerous step-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Wednesday, March 18th, from 9:30 a.m. until a Liturgy Service at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Miles Walsh. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. The family understands that many relatives and friends may not be able to attend due to the current health crisis. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." - John 3:16 Born April 1, 1929 to the late Percy Alexander Dupuy, Sr. and Henrietta Agnes Hebert Dupuy, Patricia "Pat" Ann Dupuy Schroeder passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Woodleigh of Baton Rouge nursing facility. We rejoice knowing she is now with her Heavenly Father joining her late husband Shelby Leo Schroeder, brothers and sisters … Percy Dupuy Jr. (P.D.) and wife Libby, Roy Dupuy Sr. and wife Garnet, Doris Dupuy, and Jeanette D. Mire and husband Louis, son-in-law Jeffrey Locker as well as so many loved ones! Pat was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she lived her entire life. A 1948 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, she attended Baton Rouge Business College before working for the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicle. She married Shelby in 1953 and shortly after decided to devote her life to taking care of him and their children. When he passed in 1984, she was encouraged by her family to work at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. For many years she was a member of the Third Tuesday Organ Club which gave her the chance to make friends and share her love of music with others at nursing homes in the area. Patricia was also a member of the Seniors On The Go organization. She was a long-time member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, attended Most Blessed Sacrament for many years and is currently a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Patricia is survived by her children Gayle S. Mistretta (husband Dennis), Beverly S. Locker, Cary Schroeder (wife Kathy), Lea Anne Schroeder and Connie Schroeder. She loved all of her grandchildren: Emily Mouliere (husband Clifton), Brent Mistretta, Katie Mistretta, Christa Venable (husband Cory), Stephen Bonaventure (wife Lauren), Kandice Tomlinson (husband Chris), step-grandchildren: Kim Leger (husband Tim), Tiffany Bell (husband Matt Skrodzki), Stacy Keene (husband Brady), great grandchildren Lukas Mouliere, Logan Tomlinson and Owen Tomlinson, along with numerous step-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Wednesday, March 18th, from 9:30 a.m. until a Liturgy Service at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Miles Walsh. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. The family understands that many relatives and friends may not be able to attend due to the current health crisis. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close