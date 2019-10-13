Patricia Ann Foster passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Lady Of The Lake Hospital, surrounded by her friends and loving family. She was 74 years old. Pat was born on August 23, the Naval Air Station Hospital in Pensacola, Florida to William Gerwig and Mary Alice Lassey (Thompson). She attended high school at Escambia High School. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Billy Joe (BJ) Foster on Oct 8, 1962. They raised 3 children, Billy, Larry, and Gene. She lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before moving to Denham Springs, and finally to Walker, Louisiana. Pat was well known for her love of animals. She kept and raised birds, dogs, and cats throughout her life. She had a passion for gardening and shared that love with several friends and family. Pat delighted in travelling and going out to visit. She also enjoyed socializing, playing card games, and watching western movies. She was known for her love of her children and grandchildren and always had a ready smile and hug for them. Pat was preceded in death by her father, William Gerwig, her grandparents, Walter B Hawthorne and Nettie Hawthorne, brothers-in-law Carl Dean Foster and his wife Katie, and Erby Gene Foster, and her daughter-in-law Tressie Foster. She is survived by her husband, BJ Foster, her mother, Mary Alice Lassey, her brother, Don Lassey and her twin sister, Mary Ann Foster, and sisters-in-law Shirley Hawkins and husband Pat, Charlotte Thomas and husband Jerry and Eleanor Foster. She also leaves behind three sons, Bill, Larry and Gene Foster, 3 daughters-in-law, Nicole, Devon, and Charlotte, as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitations will be held from 6-8:00 pm on Monday October 14, 2019 and from 10:00-12:00 pm on Tuesday October 15, 2019, with the service to follow immediately after at Seale Funeral Home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019